Wreathes laid at Czech Radio on anniversary of start of Prague Uprising

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček and Senate speaker Miloš Vystrčil were among those who laid wreathes at Czech Radio on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of the start of the Prague Uprising. The traditional memorial ceremony did not take place this year due to the coronavirus situation.

In a radio address, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said the nation owed great thanks and respect to those who had taken part in the uprising, adding that Prague had mainly been liberated by Czechs themselves.

The Prague Uprising began on May 5, 1945 following a call from Czechoslovak Radio, which became a focal point of the violence.

Czech and German leaders signed a ceasefire on May 8 but fighting only ended completely on May 9, when the Red Army entered the city.