Wreathes laid at Czech Radio on anniversary of start of Prague Uprising

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček and Senate speaker Miloš Vystrčil were among those who laid wreathes at Czech Radio on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of the start of the Prague Uprising. The traditional memorial ceremony did not take place this year due to the coronavirus situation.
In a radio address, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said the nation owed great thanks and respect to those who had taken part in the uprising, adding that Prague had mainly been liberated by Czechs themselves.
The Prague Uprising began on May 5, 1945 following a call from Czechoslovak Radio, which became a focal point of the violence.
Czech and German leaders signed a ceasefire on May 8 but fighting only ended completely on May 9, when the Red Army entered the city.
Overview of latest coronavirus measures in Czech Republic
Coronavirus data confirm epidemic in decline, life in Czech Republic can return to normal
Government ends ban on free movement and leaving country, accelerates reopening of businesses
Czech politicians get protection after reports they may become target of Kremlin hit
Czech government lifts ban on free movement and travel abroad