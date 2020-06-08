World Press Photo exhibition on show in Prague

The winning photographs of the 63rd World Press Photo competition, offering the best in visual journalism, went on display in Prague on Monday, in the first public showing since the exhibition’s recent premiere in Amsterdam.

The collection of winning photos, including the overall winner, titled "Straight Voice", taken by AFP photographer Yasuyoshi Chiba, which captures the atmosphere of the popular uprising in Sudan, is complemented by photographs by domestic photographers relating to the coronavirus crisis.

The exhibition ends on June 28.