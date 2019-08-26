Work underway on film about Prague Spring legend Alexander Dubcek

Slovak screenwriter Karol Hlávka and Croatian director Lordan Zafranović are preparing a feature film about one of the key figures of the Prague Spring, Slovak politician Alexander Dubček, entitled The Human Face, the ctk news agency reported.

The movie will not be a biopic of Dubček but rather a political thriller that focuses on key events in his life and holds parallels to greater political contexts, according to screenwriter Karol Hlávka.

It is not yet clear who will play the lead role. According to the film’s producer Andrej Antonio Leca the part of Soviet leader Leonic Breznev will go to the French actor with Russian citizenship Gérard Depardieu is.

Shooting is to begin in 2021 and the film is scheduled to premiere the following year.