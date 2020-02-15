Work to start Monday on new Marian column on Prague’s Old Town Sq.

Work looks set to begin next week on a replacement for a Marian column removed from Prague’s Old Town Square over a century ago, the Czech News Agency reported. The sculptor who has designed the new column, Petr Váňa, said archaeological research would start on Monday and installation should take place between late April and mid September.
The original 17th century Marian column was regarded by some as a symbol of Austrian rule and was torn down by protestors in 1918, shortly after Czechoslovakia was founded. There has been heated debate over whether to replace it.
Prague WHO chief: The worst aspect of the coronavirus? The panic surrounding it
Czech Republic bracing for wind storm Sabine
Ron Perlman: Cinema is a much bigger art-form than superhero movies represent
Wind storm Sabine hits Czech Republic
Climate experts: white winters in Czechia to become increasingly rare