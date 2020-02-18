Work to erect replica of Marian column underway on Old Town Square

Work started on Monday aimed at erecting a replica of the Marian column removed from Prague’s Old Town Square over a century ago, the ctk news agency reported.

The sculptor who designed the new column, Petr Váňa, said archaeologists would first work on the site to unearth the original founding stone from 1650 under which he hoped to find a founding charter. The installation of the replica should be concluded by September.

The original 17th century Marian column was regarded by some as a symbol of Austrian rule and was torn down by protestors in 1918, shortly after Czechoslovakia was founded. There has been heated debate over whether to replace it.