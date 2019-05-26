Work by Czech painter František Kupka sells for CZK 78 mn

A work by Czech painter František Kupka, a pioneer of the abstraction movement and master of symbolism, sold at auction on Sunday for 78 million crowns.

The painting, entitled Plochy příčné II (Diagonal Surfaces II), had been in a private collection. The auction house catalogue had estimated the sale price at 40-60 million crowns.

Auctioneers say the painting is a pure example of geometric abstraction and among his most important works, a counterpart of which is in the Czech National Gallery collection in Prague.

The buyer's identity unknown. Kupka's paintings have been the most expensive to be auctioned in Prague for several years now.