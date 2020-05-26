Broadcast Archive

Work begins on replica of destroyed 16th century wooden church

Ian Willoughby
26-05-2020
Work to build a replica of a valuable wooden church that burned down in the Guty district of Třinec in the Moravian Silesian Region began on Tuesday. It should be completed by next spring, with the first mass set to take place there on 23 May 2021.

The original 16th century church was burned down by three youths in 2017. They received jail terms of three and a half, eight and nine years respectively.

 
 
 
 
