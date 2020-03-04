Woody Harrelson to attend this month’s Prague International Film Festival

Famous American actor Woody Harrelson who, among other roles, played Larry Flynt in Miloš Forman’s 1996 picture The People vs. Larry Flint, will be attending this year’s Prague International Film Festival, set to take place at the end of March. Mr Harrelson will be accompanying director Oren Moverman, who is to be honoured by organisers at the festival opening.

The Prague International Film Festival, or Febiofest as it is often referred to, will see its programme divided into 14 sections this year, with a new Comedy Competition category. The festival’s Main Competition will feature a selection of the first films by emerging directors aimed at themes of human dignity and strength of character.