Woman with transplanted womb gives birth in Czech Republic for first time

A woman with a transplanted womb has given birth to a child in the Czech Republic for the first time. The baby, a boy, was born at Prague’s Motol hospital at the end of last month, representatives announced on Tuesday. He was delivered by Caesarean section in the 35th week of the pregnancy of the mother, who is 27 years old.

Doctors said the mother would keep the transplanted womb in case she wishes to have a second child.