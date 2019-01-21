Woman with cancer suing Czech Republic over air-pollution

An elderly woman from the Radvanice district in Ostrava is suing the Czech Republic for having developed cancer, which also killed her husband several years ago.

The woman aims to convince the court that her cancer is linked with the heavy air-pollution that constantly plagues the region and is accusing the authorities of doing very little to fight the problem and protect people’s health.

Radvanice is one of the most polluted parts of Ostrava where the amount of dust particles in the air frequently exceeds permitted norms.