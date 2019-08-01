Woman served six years for acid attack in Plzeň

The regional court in Plzeň has sentenced a forty-six-year-old woman from Moldova to six years in prison for an acid attack against two men and a woman at a night-club in the city. All three suffered severe burns and had to undergo multiple surgery.
The incident apparently happened during a fight and the woman was trying to protect one of the men involved. The verdict is not yet legally binding.
