Woman found guilty of hate speech against first- graders

A 26-year-old woman has been found guilty of hate speech on social networks in connection with hateful comments which appeared under a class photo of first-graders in a school in Teplice, published in a regional daily just over a year ago.

Reacting to the mix of Czech, Romany, Vietnamese and Arab children in the group photo, the woman wrote they should all be shot.

Details of the verdict have not yet been released, since all parties involved first need to be informed about it in writing.