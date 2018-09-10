Woman found guilty of hate speech against first- graders

Daniela Lazarová
10-09-2018
A 26-year-old woman has been found guilty of hate speech on social networks in connection with hateful comments which appeared under a class photo of first-graders in a school in Teplice, published in a regional daily just over a year ago.

Reacting to the mix of Czech, Romany, Vietnamese and Arab children in the group photo, the woman wrote they should all be shot.

Details of the verdict have not yet been released, since all parties involved first need to be informed about it in writing.

Andor Šándor, photo: Adam Kebrt / Czech Radio

Security expert: Paramilitary groups “reason for concern”

Self-styled “home guard” paramilitary groups now have around 2,000 members in the Czech Republic and represent a significant security…
One of the houses that has to be evacuated, photo: ČTK/Deml Ondřej

Families given month to quit homes after losing legal battle

Dozens of Czech families who made payments on new apartments in the 1990s found themselves high and dry when the building firm involved…
Tomio Okamura, photo: Aktron, CC BY 4.0

Expert on extremism: Intolerance is seeping into mainstream parties across the political spectrum

The Interior Ministry this week issued its annual report on extremism, in which it says that ultra-right groupings are no longer politically…
