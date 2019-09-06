Woman fined over vandalism on top of Sněžka mountain

A woman was fined 5,000 crowns for an act of vandalism at the top of the Czech Republic’s highest mountain, Sněžka, the spokesman for the Krkonoše National Park informed on Friday.

The woman, who created a mandala on the mountaintop using stones and paint, voluntarily turned herself in to the authorities. She has also promised to take part in voluntary clean-up operations in the park.

According to the Krkonoše park management, the mandala could have damaged the fragile ecosystem of the alpine tundra.