Woman convicted of hate speech given suspended sentence

The regional court in Tachov has revealed details of the verdict in the case of a 26-year-old woman charged with hate speech against a mixed class of first-graders.
The woman, who was found guilty of inciting racial hatred on social networks was handed a suspended sentence and fined 20,000 crowns. The verdict may still be appealed.
The woman commented on a class photo of largely Romany, Arab and Vietnamese first-graders in a local school, saying they should all be shot. The incident caused public outrage and the school was given special police protection.
