Woman being tested for coronavirus infection at Prague hospital

Prague’s Na Bulovce Hospital announced on Wednesday that it has taken in a female patient who is being tested for the presence of 2019-nCoV, also known as the Wuhan coronavirus, which has killed over 100 people in China. The hospital, which has been selected as a treating and testing facility for the outbreak also took in six patients yesterday. However, their tests all proved negative for the presence of the virus.
Hygienists at the hospital are in constant contact with Prague Airport, where screenings are in place and the capital’s ambulance operators. Thus far no one has tested positive for the coronavirus in the Czech Republic.
