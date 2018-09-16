Wolves returning to Czech Republic

The Vraní hory mountain region in north-east Bohemia is the second place in the Czech Republic to which wolves have returned and started reproducing in the wild after a break of 200 years. A wolf with a cub was recently caught on camera. They are believed to have come from the vicinity of the Czech-Polish border region where a pack of wolves first settled and has been breeding since 2015.
