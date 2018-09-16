Wolves returning to Czech Republic

Daniela Lazarová
16-09-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Vraní hory mountain region in north-east Bohemia is the second place in the Czech Republic to which wolves have returned and started reproducing in the wild after a break of 200 years. A wolf with a cub was recently caught on camera. They are believed to have come from the vicinity of the Czech-Polish border region where a pack of wolves first settled and has been breeding since 2015.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 