Without special crisis funding large hospitals will go bankrupt, warns hospital director

Large hospitals have to begin operating in the state's crisis financing system, otherwise they will go bankrupt, the director of Prague's General Faculty Hospital David Feltl said at a press conference on Friday.

He said the current "peacetime" model of hospital financing is insufficent to cover the extreme rise in prices for equipment needed to combat the COVID-19 cornavirus.

As far as protective equipment at the Prague General Faculty Hospital is concerned, Mr Feltl said that the hospital is sufficiently equiped. However, it lacks testing equipment.