Without special crisis funding large hospitals will go bankrupt, warns hospital director

Tom McEnchroe
27-03-2020
Large hospitals have to begin operating in the state's crisis financing system, otherwise they will go bankrupt, the director of Prague's General Faculty Hospital David Feltl said at a press conference on Friday.

He said the current "peacetime" model of hospital financing is insufficent to cover the extreme rise in prices for equipment needed to combat the COVID-19 cornavirus.

As far as protective equipment at the Prague General Faculty Hospital is concerned, Mr Feltl said that the hospital is sufficiently equiped. However, it lacks testing equipment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
