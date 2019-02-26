Wins for Slavia and Plzeň mean former remain three points clear

Ian Willoughby
26-02-2019
There has been no change at the top of Czech football’s First League, with the top two teams both winning on Monday evening. Leaders Slavia Prague maintained their three-point lead after beating Slovácko 4:0 while Viktoria Plzeň overcame Opava 2:1.

There are eight rounds remaining until the end of the season. Plzeň are defending league champions and Slavia lifted the title two years ago.

 
 
 
 
