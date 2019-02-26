Wins for Slavia and Plzeň mean former remain three points clear

There has been no change at the top of Czech football’s First League, with the top two teams both winning on Monday evening. Leaders Slavia Prague maintained their three-point lead after beating Slovácko 4:0 while Viktoria Plzeň overcame Opava 2:1.
There are eight rounds remaining until the end of the season. Plzeň are defending league champions and Slavia lifted the title two years ago.
Banned 1954 documentary on Tibet returns to cinemas
Prague to finish reconstructing Kafka’s house in May
Underwater remains of Prague’s first bridge explored by researchers
EU space programme set for major expansion in Prague
David Černý’s CyberDog: an (educational) ‘nuts and bolt’ tour of Europe’s first robotic wine bar