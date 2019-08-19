Winning start for Berdych on return to court

Ian Willoughby
19-08-2019
Tomáš Berdych made a successful return to the tennis courts on Sunday after a layoff with injury. The Czech, who is 33, beat Italy’s Andreas Seppi 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the first round of a competition in Winston-Salem in the US for his first ATP win in almost six months. He entered the competition as a wild card.

Berdych achieved his highest ranking, fourth in the world, in 2015. He has reached at least the semi-finals of all four Grand Slams but has never won one.

 
 
 
