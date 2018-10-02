Winning design of new Prague bridge announced

Prague’s leaders have selected the winner of an architectural competition for a new bridge across the Vltava. The structure is set to connect Dvorce on the east bank of the river in Prague 4 and Lihovar, which is south of Smíchov train station on the west bank. The winning design was submitted by the Tubes and Atelier 6 studios.
The future Dvorecký Bridge will cost around CZK 1 billon, officials say. However, no date has been set for the launch of construction. The architects say they were inspired by Cubism and that the structure should blend in with the banks of the Vltava.
