Winner of competition to design Lety memorial announced

The winner of an architectural competition for a memorial on the site of a World War II concentration camp for Roma and Sinti people at Lety, South Bohemia, has been announced. The design by Atelier Terra Florida and Atelier Světlík takes the form of a forest.

The Museum of Romany Culture in Brno, which held the competition to design the memorial, says it aims to open it in 2023.

The site of the former concentration camp now houses a pig farm. A contract to demolish it should be awarded this year.