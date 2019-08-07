Windstorms and hail caused record damages in first half of 2019

Windstorms and hailstorms in the first six months of the year caused damages amounting to 1.2 billion crowns, the Czechs Association of Insurance Companies reported on Wednesday. It is the highest figure since 2011, when detailed monitoring began. The Czech Republic’s biggest insurance company, Česká pojišťovna, investigated over 30,000 incidents caused by natural events, with damages amounting to 1.5 million crowns.

Czech insurance companies say damages caused by hail and windstorms in the first half of 2019 amounted to one quarter of all damages cause by extreme weather conditions. They have also recorded an increased number of damages caused by lightening during the first six months of 2019.