A windstorm battered eastern Bohemia on Friday night, damaging roofs, trees and bringing down power lines in places. One man was injured by the roof of a pergola which was torn away by the wind.

Fire-fighters were out all night responding to 86 emergency call in the region and clearing roads from fallen branches.

A storm also swept through Prague in the late evening, with fire-crews responding to 50 calls within the space of an hour.