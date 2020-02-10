Wind storm Sabine hits Czech Republic

Wind storm Sabine hit the Czech Republic in the early hours of Monday with a force of 180 kilometres per hour in the mountain regions.

Tens of thousands of households were without power in the early hours of Monday and rail and road traffic in many parts of the country was brought to a standstill by fallen trees.

A driver in the Prachatice region was injured when a falling tree hit his car.

The storm is particularly strong in the north-western parts of the country with all regions in Bohemia on the highest possible alert level.

The governor of Liberec has advised people not to send their children to school.

Emergency services and firefighters are out in force, dealing with the crisis.

The storm is expected to be at its worst between 1am and 1pm on Monday.