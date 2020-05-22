Wind gusts of up to 65 km/h due to hit Czechia on Saturday

Strong winds with gusts of up to 65 kilometres per hour – enough to snap trees and damage buildings – are due to hit the Czech Republic on Saturday, the Hydrometeorological Institute (ČHMÚ) warns.

Affected areas include much of southern Bohemia, Vysočina, the Pardubice region and parts of the central Bohemian, Hradec Králové and South Moravian regions.

The gusts are expected to last from 2pm to 10pm. During that time, it is best to avoid being outdoors or driving, while windows and loose objects should be secured, the ČHMÚ says.