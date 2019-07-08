Wimbledon: Strýcová beats Mertens, Plíšková loses to Muchová, Konta beats Kvitová

Four Czech tennis players made it to the fourth round of the Wimbledon tournament, which began on Monday morning. It was a day of upsets.

First up was Barbora Strýcová, ranked no. 54, who took on Belgium’s Elise Mertens, the 21st seed, for the second time in her career. Strýcová roared back from a set down to beat Mertens by 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Later in the afternoon, No. 3 seed Karolína Plíšková faced fellow Czech national Karolína Muchová, ranked No. 68. Plíšková was the heavy favourite but lost in an upset to Muchová by 4-6, 7-5, 13-11.

Finally, in the most highly anticipated match, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová lost to Britain’s top player, Johanna Konta, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Strýcová will now face Konta in the quarter-finals.