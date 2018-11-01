Wildlife rescue stations help record number of animals

The national network of wild animal rescue stations in the Czech Republic has treated over 22,500 animals in 2017, which in an increase by 1,686 percent since the station was established in 1998, Petr Stýblo of the Czech Union of Nature Conservation announced at a press conference on Thursday.

Over the 20 years of its existence, the network of rescue stations accepted over 213,000 animals. The most frequently treated animals were birds, namely kestrels, blackbirds and swifts. Hedgehogs and bats were the biggest group of mammals brought to the stations.