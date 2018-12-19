Wild boar consumption ban partly lifted as African swine fever fears wane

A ban on the consumption of wild boar hunted in an area of Moravia where cases of African swine fever were detected will be partly lifted as of January. The decision was announced by the Czech Veterinary Administration (SVS).

Following consultations with the European Commission, the authority in October reversed its order for imported pork products to undergo tests for African swine fever, which had not been detected in commercial pig farms within the EU, but had been found among wild boar.

The authority said it would pay hunters 3,000 crowns for each boar killed, regardless of the animal’s weight. Until now, hunters were entitled to a premium of 4,000 crowns per wild boar under 50 kilograms and 8,000 crowns for heavier ones.