White House confirms Czech PM’s meeting with Donald Trump

The White House has officially confirmed the visit of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to Washington. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania will receive Mr Babiš in the White House on March 7.

The invitation came on the first day of a visit to Washington by Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomáš Petříček, who is due to discuss bilateral and global issues with the U.S. secretaries of state and defence, and President Trump’s national security advisor.

Cybersecurity issues – not least concerning those the Trump Administration says are presented by using products of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei and allowing implementing 5G infrastructure – are high on the Czech agenda.