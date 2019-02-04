West of country to see extreme low temperatures overnight

Forecasters say the western half of the Czech Republic will be hit by extremely low temperatures on Monday night. They have issued a warning that temperatures could fall to between -12 and -15 degrees Celsius in six regions between 10 pm and 8 am on Tuesday.
Small children, the ill and the elderly should stay indoors and those who do venture out have been advised to wrap up well.
