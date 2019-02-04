West of country to see extreme low temperatures overnight

Ian Willoughby
04-02-2019
Forecasters say the western half of the Czech Republic will be hit by extremely low temperatures on Monday night. They have issued a warning that temperatures could fall to between -12 and -15 degrees Celsius in six regions between 10 pm and 8 am on Tuesday.

Small children, the ill and the elderly should stay indoors and those who do venture out have been advised to wrap up well.

 
 
 
 
