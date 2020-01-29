West Ham to buy Slavia midfielder Tomáš Souček for GBP 13 million

The Premier League side West Ham has agreed a GBP 13 million transfer deal with Slavia Prague for Tomáš Souček, BBC Sport reports. The 24-year-old defensive midfielder has scored 10 goals in 19 appearances for Slavia this season and also has 20 caps for the Czech national side. West Ham manager David Moyes said that the midfielder “ticks a lot of boxes” for the London side’s needs.

Aside from negotiating a contract, Souček is currently undergoing tests and a health check. Slavia Chairman Jaroslav Tvrdík says that, if the transfer is completed, Souček could become the country’s most expensive footballer to be sold abroad, beating the previous record set by Tomáš Rosický, who was purchased by Dortmund for CZK 504 million in 2001.