Well found in East Bohemia confirmed as oldest known prehistoric wooden structure

A wooden well uncovered by archaeologists near Ostrov in the Pardubice Region has been confirmed as the oldest known prehistoric wooden structure found anywhere in the world, the Czech News Agency reported on Tuesday. Dendrochronological and radiocarbon dating show that the well dates from 5256 or 5255 BC.

The discovery was made during a dig at the site of a future motorway. Once the research has been complete the well will be put on display at the Museum of East Bohemia in Pardubice.