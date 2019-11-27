Wednesday 30th anniversary of general strike during Velvet Revolution

Wednesday is the 30th anniversary of a general strike that represented a significant turning point in the Velvet Revolution. Between noon and 2 pm on November 27, 1989 a reported 75 percent of Czechoslovakia’s workforce took part in the symbolic action, which helped confirm the legitimacy of the Civic Forum opposition grouping and was another nail in the coffin of Communist Party rule. Just over a month later dissident writer Václav Havel was elected president.