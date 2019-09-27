Weather outlook

Saturday should be partly cloudy throughout the country, with light rain expected in the Liberec region. Average daily highs should range between 17 to 21 degrees Celsius.
Post-apocalyptic skyscraper, co-designed by David Černý, set to be country’s tallest building
Divided by Freedom – Large-scale Czech Radio survey finds six social classes in Czech society
Josef Becher – the man behind Czech Republic’s iconic liqueur
Prague to buy dozens of intersections to improve traffic flow in the city
Czech Radio survey: The life of the wealthy upper middle class