Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
19-09-2019
Friday should be partly cloudy throughout most of the Czech Republic, with the sun shining brightest in northern and southern Bohemia. Daytime highs should hover around 14 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
 
 
