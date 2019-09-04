Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
04-09-2019
Tuesday should be relatively cool and cloudy throughout most of the country. Rain is likely in northern and southern Bohemia, while clear skies are forecast for south-eastern Moravia. Daytime highs should range from 18 to 26 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
 
 
