Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
26-08-2019
Cloudy skies and scattered rain are likely Tuesday in central Bohemia and the northern regions of Hradec Králové and Pardubuce. There is a chance of heavy thunderstorms throughout the country until late Tuesday evening. Average daytime highs throughout the country should hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
