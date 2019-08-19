Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
19-08-2019
Rain is in the forecast Tuesday for the Bohemian and central regions of the Czech Republic, with partly cloudy skies expected in Moravia. Average highs should range from 18 degrees Celsius where rain is anticipated to 27 degrees Celsius in the east.

 
 
 
