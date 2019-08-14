Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
14-08-2019
Light rain is in the forecast for western Bohemia on Thursday while in the rest of the country it should be cool and partly cloudy. Average daytime highs are expected to range from 18 to 22 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
