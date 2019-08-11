Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
11-08-2019
Rain and thunderstorms are anticipated in the west (Bohemia) on Monday, where highs should range from 20 to 25 degrees Celsius. In the east (Moravia), skies should be mostly clear during the day, with temperatures hovering at around 30 degrees Celsius. However, a storm warning is in effect for Moravia in the evening.

 
 
 
