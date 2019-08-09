Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
09-08-2019
Rain is in the forecast for Saturday throughout the country, with thunderstorms expected in Moravia. It should be relatively cool in western Bohemia, with average highs of around 18 degrees Celsius. Elsewhere in the country, temperatures should range between 22 to 31 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
