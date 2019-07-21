Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
21-07-2019
Monday should be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Average daytime highs should range from 24 to 30 degrees Celsius, with the Liberec region experiencing the coolest weather and the Pilsen region the hottest.

