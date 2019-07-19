Weather outlook

Saturday should be cloudy but hot nationwide, with rain likely in southern Bohemia. Average highs should range between 27 to 31 degrees Celsius.
Remnants of medieval wall dating back to 1041 unearthed in Břeclav
Measures taken as over 60 percent of Czech Republic hit by extreme drought
Beer, schnitzel and mushroom picking – unique set of emojis captures Czech soul
Barbora Strýcová, 33, in “best form” ahead of Wimbledon semi-final against Serena Williams
Prague flats most expensive in Central Europe, in terms of average earnings