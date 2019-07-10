Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
10-07-2019
Rain is expected on Thursday in the north-western region of Karlovy Vary, as well as in the Moravian regions of Zlín and Olomouc. Average daytime highs should range between 19 to 24 degrees Celsius. Rain is expected nationwide on both Friday and Saturday.

