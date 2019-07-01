Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
01-07-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Tuesday should be sunny and warm throughout the country, with light cloud cover in south Bohemia, and in Moravia. Daytime highs are expected to range between 23 to 27 degrees Celsius.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 