Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
21-06-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Rain is in the forecast for Saturday throughout the southern half of the Czech Republic and in northern Moravia. Daytime highs should range between 22 to 25 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 