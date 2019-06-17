Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
17-06-2019
Tuesday should be sunny and warm in the regions of Bohemia and Vysočina, with rain, and possibly thunderstorms, likely in Moravia. Daytime highs should range between 25 to 29 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
 
