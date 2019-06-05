Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
05-06-2019
Rain is in the forecast for Thursday throughout the country, with thunderstorms likely in the Vysočina region. Average daily highs should range between 25 to 28 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
 
