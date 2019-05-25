Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
25-05-2019
Sunday should be partly cloudy with rain likely in the regions of northern Bohemia, Vysočina and Moravia. Average daytime highs should range between 21 to 23 degrees Celsius.

 
 
