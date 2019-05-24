Weather outlook

Saturday should be cloudy but relatively warm. Thunderstorms are likely in northern Bohemia, with light rain also expected in patches throughout the country. Average daytime temperatures should range between 19 to 23 degrees. The outlook for Sunday is sunnier.
Czechs set to go beyond EU proposals on ‘dual quality’ foods, products with outright ban
Major new residential and office district to go up in Prague’s Hagibor district
Anti-Babiš protests reach fresh heights – but what real impact can they have?
Rainbow Map of Europe shows relative position of sexual minorities worsening in Czechia
PM: State of food security “catastrophic”