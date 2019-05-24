Weather outlook

Brian Kenety
24-05-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Saturday should be cloudy but relatively warm. Thunderstorms are likely in northern Bohemia, with light rain also expected in patches throughout the country. Average daytime temperatures should range between 19 to 23 degrees. The outlook for Sunday is sunnier.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31